Diversified LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Diversified LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 637,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $934,954,000. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,143.89.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $6.92 on Monday, hitting $3,334.51. 86,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,593,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,459.65. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.15 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

