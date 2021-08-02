Diversified LLC Buys 31,451 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Diversified LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 286.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,451 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2500 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Diversified LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of SMMD stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.99. 9,689 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.31.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.