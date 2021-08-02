Diversified LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Diversified LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF makes up 1.3% of Diversified LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Diversified LLC owned 0.41% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSJ traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.73. 282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,516. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.65. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 12 month low of $114.63 and a 12 month high of $187.53.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

