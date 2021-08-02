Diversified LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Diversified LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 423.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,369 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,133,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,095 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 587,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after buying an additional 105,338 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 30,614 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 47,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,978,569 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.60.

