Diversified LLC Invests $18.82 Million in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 132,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,819,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 10.5% of Diversified LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Diversified LLC owned approximately 264.61% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

NYSEARCA QQQM traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.49. 17,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,231. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.82. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $109.69 and a 12-month high of $151.59.

