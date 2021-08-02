Diversified LLC Makes New $3.18 Million Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 29,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,978. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $78.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.06.

