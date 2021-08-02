Diversified LLC Purchases 2,937 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Diversified LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 99.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,933,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,920,000.

Shares of SMH stock traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $267.22. The company had a trading volume of 146,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,994. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.20. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $163.57 and a 1-year high of $264.63.

