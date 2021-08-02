Diversified LLC Sells 1,817 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Diversified LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Diversified LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $413,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $2,233,000. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $404.59. 205,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,936,445. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $393.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $406.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

