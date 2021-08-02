Diversified LLC Sells 3,164 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Diversified LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.2% of Diversified LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Diversified LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.81. 376,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,907,302. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

