Diversified LLC Sells 6,453 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Diversified LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,453 shares during the quarter. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises 2.1% of Diversified LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Diversified LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SageGuard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 148,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 46,631 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period.

Shares of PPA traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $74.87. The stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,843. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.52. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $53.04 and a 12-month high of $77.54.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

