Diversified LLC Sells 9,548 Shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD)

Diversified LLC decreased its position in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,548 shares during the quarter. Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF makes up 1.1% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 45.9% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $722,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 35,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.19. 169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.31. Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $34.32.

