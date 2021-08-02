Diversified LLC Trims Stake in Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (BATS:DFND)

Diversified LLC lowered its position in Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (BATS:DFND) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,113 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF by 66.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 15,506 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,236,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF in the first quarter worth about $549,000.

Shares of BATS DFND traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.38. The company had a trading volume of 923 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.57. Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $28.60.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.