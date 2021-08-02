Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.23 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) will announce sales of $23.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Docebo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.00 million and the highest is $23.90 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docebo will report full-year sales of $97.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.20 million to $99.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $133.37 million, with estimates ranging from $125.40 million to $140.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 million.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Docebo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $70.00 price target on Docebo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.11.

Shares of DCBO opened at $66.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -255.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.06. Docebo has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $68.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Docebo by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,532,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,615 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth $90,795,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Docebo by 50.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 832,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,810,000 after acquiring an additional 279,347 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Docebo by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 675,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,975,000 after purchasing an additional 118,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo during the 1st quarter valued at $21,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

