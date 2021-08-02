Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.92

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.92 and last traded at $69.55, with a volume of 666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.55.

DCBO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Docebo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares set a $70.00 price target on Docebo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Docebo in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docebo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -269.69.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Docebo Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Docebo by 67.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Docebo during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Docebo by 97.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Docebo by 70.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

