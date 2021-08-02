Doctors Coin (DRS) Price Hits $0.85 on Exchanges

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00002179 BTC on major exchanges. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $195.91 million and approximately $7.29 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00056931 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007310 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000784 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

