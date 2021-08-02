DOGGY (DOGGY) Market Cap Reaches $18.83 Million

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. DOGGY has a total market capitalization of $18.83 million and $3.79 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOGGY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DOGGY has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00046318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00103134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00138599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,334.30 or 0.99692719 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $333.24 or 0.00844588 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DOGGY

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,065,162,970 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGGY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOGGY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

