Doki Doki Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $221,064.00 (DOKI)

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Doki Doki Finance has traded up 26% against the US dollar. One Doki Doki Finance coin can currently be bought for about $53.06 or 0.00135767 BTC on popular exchanges. Doki Doki Finance has a total market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $221,064.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00059856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.22 or 0.00816872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00094690 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Doki Doki Finance Coin Profile

DOKI is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins. Doki Doki Finance’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Doki Doki Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doki Doki Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doki Doki Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doki Doki Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

