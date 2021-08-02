Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) is Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the period. Dolby Laboratories comprises approximately 4.4% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Dolby Laboratories worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $2,927,142.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,832 shares of company stock worth $8,849,313 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

DLB stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.64. 13,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,283. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.26.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.