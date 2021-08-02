Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.55 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will post $8.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Four analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.88 billion and the lowest is $8.26 billion. Dollar General reported sales of $8.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year sales of $34.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.66 billion to $34.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $36.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.50 billion to $37.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.35.

NYSE:DG opened at $232.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $234.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 15,492.7% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 150,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,457,000 after acquiring an additional 149,350 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Dollar General by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,173,000 after buying an additional 113,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $2,897,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

