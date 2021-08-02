Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.35.

Shares of DG stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $232.32. 44,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,738. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $234.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

