Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Given “Buy” Rating at Maxim Group

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 186.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ DLPN traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 378,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,714. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68. Dolphin Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 37.75%. The company had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLPN. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.