Dolphin Entertainment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 10,257 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 29,206% compared to the typical daily volume of 35 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLPN. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLPN traded up $4.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,583,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,379. Dolphin Entertainment has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.75% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%. The business had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research report on Monday.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

