Doma (NYSE:DOMA) & Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Head to Head Comparison

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) and Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Doma and Argo Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doma N/A N/A N/A Argo Group International -1.18% -0.82% -0.13%

62.8% of Doma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Argo Group International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Argo Group International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Doma and Argo Group International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doma N/A N/A -$8.64 million N/A N/A Argo Group International $1.89 billion 0.94 -$54.10 million ($0.64) -80.25

Doma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Argo Group International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Doma and Argo Group International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Argo Group International 0 2 2 1 2.80

Argo Group International has a consensus target price of $45.42, indicating a potential downside of 11.59%. Given Doma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Doma is more favorable than Argo Group International.

Summary

Doma beats Argo Group International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Doma Company Profile

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products. The company also provides long-tail excess casualty and general liability; general liability, international casualty, and motor treaties; professional indemnity, directors and officer's liability, and medical malpractice; direct and facultative excess insurance, North American and international binders, and residential collateral protection for lending institutions; and personal accident, aviation, cargo, yachts, and onshore and offshore marine insurance products. In addition, it offers property catastrophe reinsurance and excess property direct and facultative insurance products. The company markets its products through wholesale and retail agents, managing general agents, brokers, and third-party intermediaries. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

