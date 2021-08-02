Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza accounts for approximately 3.1% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.19% of Domino’s Pizza worth $33,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,467 shares of company stock worth $19,519,713 in the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $525.49 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $548.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $465.96.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $489.88.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

