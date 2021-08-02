DomRaider Price Tops $0.0006 (DRT)

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. DomRaider has a total market cap of $360,012.73 and approximately $37.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DomRaider has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. One DomRaider coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DomRaider Coin Profile

DRT is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . DomRaider’s official website is token.domraider.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

