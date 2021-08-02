Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Donaldson has raised its dividend payment by 18.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Donaldson alerts:

DCI stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.54. 426,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,938. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $45.20 and a 52-week high of $67.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.