Donut Price Down 12.3% This Week (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Donut has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Donut has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $1.42 million worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00103394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00139366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,013.14 or 0.99897351 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.68 or 0.00851855 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.