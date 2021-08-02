DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Research Coverage Started at Gordon Haskett

Analysts at Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.69% from the stock’s current price.

DASH has been the subject of a number of other reports. KGI Securities assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.21.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $175.03 on Monday. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion and a PE ratio of -23.68.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DoorDash will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $11,112,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,112,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $1,058,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,272,222 shares of company stock worth $1,247,173,954. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 638.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 37,935 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 90,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,175,000 after purchasing an additional 35,081 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

