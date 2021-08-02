DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Down 2.4%

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) was down 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $170.02 and last traded at $170.02. Approximately 6,182 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,261,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.29.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.21.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.67. The firm has a market cap of $57.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,467 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total value of $747,448.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,272,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,173,954 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $22,062,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $793,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $944,000. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

