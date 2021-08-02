Dora Factory Trading Down 2.4% This Week (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Dora Factory has a total market cap of $8.08 million and approximately $6.91 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dora Factory coin can now be purchased for about $5.17 or 0.00013248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dora Factory Coin Profile

Dora Factory (DORA) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

