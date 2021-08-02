Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.400-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th.
NASDAQ DORM opened at $101.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.77. Dorman Products has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $113.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.72.
About Dorman Products
Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.
