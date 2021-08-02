Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.400-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $101.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.77. Dorman Products has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $113.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.72.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

