Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $538.25 million.Douglas Dynamics also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.400-$2.200 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLOW traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.38. 56,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.84. Douglas Dynamics has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $51.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.19.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.59%.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $418,106.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,673.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.