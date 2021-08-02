Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,220 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.06% of Douglas Emmett worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,296,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,384 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 568.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 125,769 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth about $983,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 369,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,606,000 after acquiring an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Separately, Mizuho raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

NYSE:DEI opened at $33.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.