Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dover were worth $8,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dover by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after acquiring an additional 593,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Dover by 5.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,492,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,343,000 after acquiring an additional 224,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dover by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,080,000 after acquiring an additional 57,308 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Dover by 38.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,496,000 after acquiring an additional 609,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dover by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,564,000 after acquiring an additional 261,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $167.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.38. Dover Co. has a one year low of $101.54 and a one year high of $167.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.13.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOV shares. upped their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

