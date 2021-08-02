Dovu (DOV) Trading Up 33.9% This Week

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Dovu has a market capitalization of $15.22 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dovu coin can currently be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dovu has traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dovu Profile

Dovu (CRYPTO:DOV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 709,812,517 coins. The official website for Dovu is dovu.io . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Dovu Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dovu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dovu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

