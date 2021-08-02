Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the June 30th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 211.0 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DWMNF. Mizuho upgraded Dowa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dowa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of DWMNF stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.00. Dowa has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.33.

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

