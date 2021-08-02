DoYourTip (DYT) 1-Day Volume Hits $28,975.00

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, DoYourTip has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DoYourTip coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DoYourTip has a total market capitalization of $667,353.73 and approximately $28,975.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.70 or 0.00368720 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000208 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001267 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.67 or 0.00867211 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 38.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000053 BTC.

DoYourTip Profile

DoYourTip (CRYPTO:DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

