Dragon Coins (DRG) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Dragon Coins coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00059733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002687 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.22 or 0.00817569 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005457 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00091032 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins (DRG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.