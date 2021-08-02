DragonVein (DVC) Price Reaches $0.0055 on Exchanges

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and $2,436.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DragonVein has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,034.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.70 or 0.01387749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.54 or 0.00372851 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00141463 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003248 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 57.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000187 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

