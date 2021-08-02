DREP Trading 31.3% Lower This Week (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One DREP coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP has a market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00059521 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014874 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.82 or 0.00823741 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005502 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00091338 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00040701 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars.

