Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,278 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.86% of Dril-Quip worth $10,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,288,000 after purchasing an additional 490,608 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,089,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,884,000 after purchasing an additional 271,868 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 722,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,005,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,629,000 after purchasing an additional 53,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 54,768 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $172,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRQ opened at $28.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.51. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.