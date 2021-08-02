Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s previous close.

DRVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.90.

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $31.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.74.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. On average, research analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Driven Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

