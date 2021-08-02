Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s previous close.
DRVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.90.
Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $31.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.74.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Driven Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000.
About Driven Brands
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
