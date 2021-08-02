Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells $131,953.50 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $131,953.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Timothy Regan sold 1,868 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $57,833.28.

On Thursday, July 1st, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $91,020.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $45,811.84.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Timothy Regan sold 4,147 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $120,055.65.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $58,243.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,767,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,495,148. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.71.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth $31,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

