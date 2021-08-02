Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells $131,953.50 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $131,953.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 26th, Timothy Regan sold 1,868 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $57,833.28.
- On Thursday, July 1st, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $91,020.00.
- On Friday, June 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $45,811.84.
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, Timothy Regan sold 4,147 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $120,055.65.
- On Tuesday, May 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $58,243.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,767,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,495,148. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.71.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on DBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth $31,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.
