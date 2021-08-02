DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get DS Smith alerts:

Shares of DITHF stock opened at $5.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96. DS Smith has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $6.11.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.