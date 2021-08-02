DSLA Protocol Price Tops $0.0051 on Top Exchanges (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 2nd. During the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DSLA Protocol has a total market cap of $33.36 million and $4.38 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00057000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014796 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.63 or 0.00807700 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00091647 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Coin Profile

DSLA is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,589,451,451 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

DSLA Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

