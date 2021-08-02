DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Up 1,027.6% Over Last Week

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00040283 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00019207 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00008486 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002252 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

