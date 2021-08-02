Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Market Cap Tops $14.20 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 50.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00046581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00102934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00138722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,665.19 or 0.99925659 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.34 or 0.00845586 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

