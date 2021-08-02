DuckDaoDime Hits One Day Volume of $368,302.00 (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $11.12 million and approximately $368,302.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.68 or 0.00026943 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00046574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00102709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00138387 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,721.74 or 1.00162573 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $335.34 or 0.00845586 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,477,192 coins and its circulating supply is 1,040,349 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.