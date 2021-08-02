Dufry (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Shares Up 2.8%

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) shares shot up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.98 and last traded at $54.98. 142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.47.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.41.

Dufry Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DFRYF)

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

