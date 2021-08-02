Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.75 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) will report $5.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. Duke Energy posted sales of $5.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year sales of $25.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.83 billion to $25.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $26.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.75 billion to $26.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 47,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 48.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 106.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 105,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,420,000 after acquiring an additional 54,509 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $105.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.66. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.39%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

